Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $37.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.12.

T opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

