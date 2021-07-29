Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.49.

INTA stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

