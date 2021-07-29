Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOTU. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

