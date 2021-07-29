Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.60 price target on the stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.