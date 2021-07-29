Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Strong-Buy”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past six months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company is gaining on growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales increased 14% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company saw increased SG&A expenses during the fiscal first quarter. In fact, management expects the metric to grow sequentially in the fiscal second quarter.”

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

KSS stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.