UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $23.10 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $686.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

