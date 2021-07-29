Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,758,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.02% of Summit Materials worth $161,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.