Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $135,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

