Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $123.57 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $123,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,490,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,717,000 after purchasing an additional 723,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,797,000 after purchasing an additional 686,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

