Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 130,162 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

