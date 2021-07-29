Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.