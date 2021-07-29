Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.