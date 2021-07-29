Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

