Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.92.

Chart Industries stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

