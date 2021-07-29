Loren Alhadeff Sells 51,544 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOCU opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.24, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

