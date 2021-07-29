Jill Foss Watson Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

CACC stock opened at $472.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.62. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.