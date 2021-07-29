TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

