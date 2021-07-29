Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

