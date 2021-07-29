Kimberly K. Underhill Sells 19,018 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

