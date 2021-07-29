Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $130.93 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Public Storage worth $130,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $313.00 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $315.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.