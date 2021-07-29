Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $137,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3,570.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $220.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.