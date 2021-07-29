Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

