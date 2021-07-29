Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.17. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a PE ratio of -19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.