Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,995 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $196,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 414,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of COR opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

