Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSCU stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $68.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

