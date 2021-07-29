Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PSCU stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $68.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
