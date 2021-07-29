First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.74. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

