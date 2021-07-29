Citigroup Lowers Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Neutral

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $7.17 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.