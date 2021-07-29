New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

