DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.15 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Crane by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Crane by 125.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Crane by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.