Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Agenus stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

