Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

