Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) vs. PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Financial Analysis

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Deutsche Post and PreveCeutical Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 3 10 0 2.77 PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and PreveCeutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.55% 26.63% 7.14% PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,334.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and PreveCeutical Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.13 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.83 PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats PreveCeutical Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.