Morgan Stanley Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.08. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 55.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 336,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.