FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

