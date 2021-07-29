1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

