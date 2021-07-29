EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM stock opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.