CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $19.48 on Monday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.