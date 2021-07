Analyzing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Latham Group and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands 9.06% -70.84% 12.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and Tupperware Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Tupperware Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Latham Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Tupperware Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.59 $112.20 million $2.24 9.25

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

