Comparing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Central Pacific Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.54%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 18.25% 8.63% 0.70% ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 2.79 $37.27 million $1.32 19.25 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.15 $169.57 million $3.13 22.64

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Central Pacific Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management and electronic banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 31 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.