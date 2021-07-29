Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) vs. Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head to Head Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.22%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.29 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -4.96 Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -1.00

Caladrius Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -43.31% -40.14%

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

