LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

