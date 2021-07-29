Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.730-0.760 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.73-0.76 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXP opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

