ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMD opened at $266.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

