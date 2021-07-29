Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $251.20 and last traded at $250.85, with a volume of 43307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.25.

The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.