Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

VRNA opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

