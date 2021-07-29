U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

