Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.