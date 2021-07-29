discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $996.00

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 996 ($13.01) and last traded at GBX 995.95 ($13.01), with a volume of 13867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 968 ($12.65).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 880.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £921.40 million and a P/E ratio of 77.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies bought 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

