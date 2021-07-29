Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $760.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 760 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.93), with a volume of 64369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

RNWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

