Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

AKBTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.